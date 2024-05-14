VIDEO: Transitional housing units open for seniors in Kelowna

Trailside will help residents reach the goal of stable housing

Trailside opens its doors to its first residents on Wednesday, May 15.

The 60-unit transitional housing site will support Kelowna seniors 55 and older experiencing homelessness and barriers to stable living to get back on their feet.

The site will be overseen by the Turning Points Collaborative Society.

Regional director Tara Tschritter said more than 40 residents have already been selected for the program and they will continue to do interviews for the remaining rooms.

“Some people may only be here three months and some people may be here two years,” Tschritter said, adding that as long as residents are working the program toward stable living they can stay at Trailside.

The facility will serve two meals per day and does have space for residents to prepare food for themselves. The building is entirely accessible to support residents with mobility challenges. Trailside is outfitted with a safe consumption area for individuals who need it.

Located on Highway 97 N, Trailside has quick access to the Rail Trail with Tschritter stating it’s about a 15-minute walk to Walmart. The facility is heavily secured with controlled entry and video surveillance.

“I’m excited to work with the folks we’re going to be able to serve. We have individuals moving in that are as young as 55 all the way up to over 80 years old,” Tschritter said. “It’s really important work that we’re doing in serving our community.”

