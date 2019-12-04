VIDEO: Transplant recipients hand out popcorn to doctors and nurses to show their appreciation

On a Sunday morning in 2013, Kathy Green was on the phone wishing her friend a happy birthday when she got a call she’d hoped for. Green, diagnosed with a lung disease called hypersensitivity pneumonitis, had spent the previous eight months waiting for the only thing that would save her — a double lung transplant.

As part of Operation Popcorn, Green, along with another organ transplant recipient, Natalie Williams, spent Wednesday morning at Victoria General Hospital showing their appreciation for the doctors and nurses who helped save their lives.

Visiting the Intensive Care Unit, the Emergency Room, the Operating Room, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the ambulance service, Green and Williams gave out big boxes of popcorn reminding the nurses and doctors how important their work is.

Williams was born with biliary atresia which caused her to go into liver failure two and half years ago, luckily she was the recipient of a new liver — which she and her nurses named Larry — and has been healthy ever since. Williams was so inspired by the care she received that she decided to go into nursing and is in her first year at Camosun College.

Operation Popcorn takes place across the province throughout the first week of December, with more than 100 BC Transplant volunteers delivering popcorn to health care teams in 26 hospitals.

On Thursday organ transplant recipients will head to the Royal Jubilee to take part in Operation Popcorn.



