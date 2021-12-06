Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today

Today is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: IEOA Truck Light Convoy shines throughout Greater Victoria
Next story
Small plane crashes at Duncan airport, 3 people believed injured

Just Posted

A Victoria High School student has died, the school community learned in a letter Dec. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria High School community mourning death of student

A crash is impacting northbound traffic on the Malahat at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff. (Drive BC traffic camera)
Malahat, West Shore crashes impacting wet-weather traffic

Crews with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2000-block of Weiler Avenue West before 8 a.m. to deal with a chimney fire that could have been worse had it not been for the actions of a neighbour. (Twitter/Sidney Volunteer Fire Department)
Monday morning fire contained to chimney in Sidney

At least one case of COVID-19 has been detected at George Jay Elementary in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at three Greater Victoria schools