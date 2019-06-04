VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide.

Debate has erupted over the definition of the term after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls repeatedly used it in its final report released Monday.

But Trudeau says people are wrapped up in the use the powerful term, when the focus should be on how to put an end to the issues raised by the inquiry.

“Our focus is going to be, as it must be, on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss.”

Trudeau says the tragedy of not treating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women as a priority has to end.

“Our focus is on bringing together people to solve this challenge and that is what we will remain focused on.”

The impact on these families is indescribable, he says.

“We cannot pretend to be a country that cares about human rights, that has a positive impact on the world, if we do not end this situation once and for all,” Trudeau says.

The prime minister made the remarks after announcing a $1.4-billion annual investment to advance the health and rights of women around the world starting in 2023.

He was speaking at the Women Deliver 2019 conference in Vancouver on gender equality, telling the crowd the money makes Canada a global leader in funding sexual and reproductive health rights.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria real estate sales rose in May 2019 compared to May 2018

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria bus shelters feature local art

A diverse range of artists now have their work up along Yates Street

Sooke’s military camps prepared men for D-Day landing

Two military camps played different roles in the community

Victoria city council to hear pitch for last phase of Vic West development

The final stage of the Railyards development on Tyee Road will be presented at council

Greater Victoria real estate sales rose in May 2019 compared to May 2018

Some evidence of overall improvement in market

Phillips Backyard Weekender announces line-up of dance, reggae, dream-pop and hip-hop

17 acts, including local favourites, set to perform across three days

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Tofino and Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Most Read