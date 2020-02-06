Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus (The Associated Press file photos).

VIDEO: Two more Canadians test positive for new coronavirus, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 6

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Two Canadians have tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus after being quarantined on a cruise ship. For more information on this story, click here.

One woman is in custody after an early morning break and enter. Parts of Douglas Street were closed down ahead of the arrest. For more information on this story, click here.

Five-time Juno nominee, Andrew Collins Trio, is set to hit the Oak Bay stage on Saturday. For more information on this story, click here.

Most Read