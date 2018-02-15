A serious motor vehicle incident on Mission Hill in Courtenay closed the Island Highway for several hours and sent two people to hospital via air ambulance. Photo by Terry Farrell

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

A serious motor vehicle incident on Mission Hill in Courtenay closed the Island Highway for several hours and sent two people to hospital via air ambulance.

Sgt. Brian Nightingale, RCMP collision reconstructionist, told CTV Vancouver Island that a 2017 silver Toyota sedan was travelling northbound on Highway 19A at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic, when it clipped another vehicle, swerved across the highway and hit a tree.

“The vehicle was seen going in and out of traffic, trying to get past all the cars going up the hill,” said Nightingale. “At one point he made a lane change and clipped another vehicle, which caused him to go out of control, and … he ended up striking a tree on the left side of the highway.”

The extrication process at the scene of the accident was arduous.

“The vehicle went into the tree after rotating about 45 degrees,” said Nightingale. “It was the driver that was actually pinned for the long period. It was almost an hour before they got him out.”

The male driver and female passenger were both taken by ambulance to a makeshift helipad at the overflow parking area between Superstore and the Washington Inn Apartments, where they were transferred into separate air ambulances for transport to hospital.

Condition of the patients is unknown.

“Quite serious,” said Nightingale. “I don’t know the prognosis, but there [are] serious injuries to both people. I believe the driver is the more seriously injured. He was unconscious the entire time at the scene.”

Comox Valley RCMP is interested in hearing from any witnesses to the incident.

The vehicle had an N designation affixed to the rear.

Previous story
National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Just Posted

World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney

Event will make its Canadian and North America debut in October

Millionth Moose Hide pin awarded after Campaign march to B.C. legislature

Efforts aim to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women and children

James Bay seeks input on ‘Complete Streets’ transportation proposal

Victoria’s oldest neighbourhood has unique challenges for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers

Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

Camosun cooks up support for Transition House

College’s culinary arts program partners with Soup Sisters Victoria to produce fresh and healthy soups

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Senior boys, girls basketball playoff update

Claremont hosts senior girls 3A Island championships

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Dragons’ Den looking for fire in Victoria

Business-based reality TV show will hold auditions here March 10

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

Most Read