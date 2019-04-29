An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Field Office Port Angeles, Wash., transfers two patients to a Royal Canadian helicopter aircrew at Neah Bay, Wash., April 28, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard District 13)

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Two Canadians were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on a beach near Tsusiat Falls on Vancouver Island.

Two people out in a boat near the waterfall on the western side of the island, between Ucluelet and Port Renfrew, made a distress call at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The U.S. crew in Port Angeles in Washington state was the closest first responder, so an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was deployed and arrived at 3:13 p.m.

The boaters had had to abandon their boat after it started taking on water, and they swam to shore. They were wearing light clothing and suffered from symptoms related to hypothermia.

The crew hoisted them into the helicopter and flew them to Neah Bay in Washington where they were met by a Royal Canadian helicopter crew.

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard breaks ground on permanent search and rescue station in Victoria


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Families of Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash file lawsuit

Just Posted

Greater Victoria journalists lauded at provincial awards

Editors recognized for 25-plus years of service to the newspaper industry

The award for the bumpiest road goes to…

Central Saanich road deemed worst in Greater Victoria

Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Residents fear negative impact on traffic, parking

West Shore RCMP ramps up speed enforcement on rural roads

Increased reports of speeding cited as the reason for extra patrols in the warming weather

Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

A busy day for ferry passengers

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session

Yellow Point Farms owners say 12-day-old goat went missing Saturday

Most Read