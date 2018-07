The woman was taken to hospital in Victoria on Sunday

The Sooke Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard rescued an unconscious woman from a sailboat yesterday.

The rescue happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Sooke, where the woman was airlifted to the Victoria General Hospital to be treated. A good samaritan towed the woman’s boat back to shore.

Officials say the cause of the incident is under investigation.

