Two people dressed as a hippo and a T-Rex made their way through Langford on Friday afternoon. (Screenshot/Courtesy of Angela Jaswal)

VIDEO: Unlikely pair spotted walking in Langford

Some people in Langford may have noticed a strange couple walking through the streets on Friday afternoon.

Two people dressed in inflatable costumes of a T-Rex and a hippopotamus in a tutu were spotted going for a mid-day saunter down Peatt Road.

This isn’t the first time people in the region have been spotted in public in fun costumes.

The pair gave reader Angela Jaswal quite the chuckle.

Do you have a silly costume that you've been wearing in public during the COVID-19 pandemic?

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sooke man clears snow wearing inflatable unicorn costume

City of Langford

