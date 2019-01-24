VIDEO: Deer arrives at B.C. home, eats plants, and leaves

A Kelowna resident found something unusual with his house plant and then checked his cameras

A Kelowna man was in for a furry surprise when he checked his video camera after noticing something was awry with a house plant on his doorstep.

“I had my phone shut off at night, but then in the morning I went outside and noticed little branches on the ground by the front door and thought ‘what in the world?’ I checked the video and then that showed what was going on,” said Meldon Lutzer, who lives in the Upper Mission.

A deer had made its way up his front steps and was munching on a plant outside the door.

“I showed my family and we all had a good laugh,” he said.

While deer freely roam around his backyard munching on plants, much to Lutzer’s irritation, he’s never seen them that close to the house.

“There’s a light that goes on, like a security light that goes on as well, you know we just got such a good quality video of it,” he said.

After the deer visited his home on Saturday night, Lutzer later posted the videos on Facebook. The post gathered more than 60 likes.

Most Read