VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Despite health officials saying it isn’t necessary for people to wear single-use gloves to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, one only has to walk through a grocery store parking lot to see that many people are doing so anyways.

At least, that’s how it seems based on the number of littered gloves Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart has seen in parking lots in his community.

Stewart took to social media this week to call out those not properly disposing of their used gloves after coming across a pair left behind in a shopping cart, alongside a grocery list and used napkin.

“If you think something is contaminated, leaving it for others is about the most selfish thing you can possibly do,” he said. “If you think something is contaminated, go ahead, take it off — remove it properly — and put it in the garbage. This is not the way to do things.”

He added that leaving these things in shopping carts only make the jobs of supermarket staff harder while “trying to keep you safe.”

It appears the pandemic-style littering is growing into a widespread problem, with gloves being left across parking lots in Edmonton and Toronto.

Health officials have said that gloves likely won’t do much to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Not only do gloves have to be changed frequently in order to be effective, they can also provide a false sense of security for the person wearing them which could actually lead to more ill-advised touching of their face.

Wearing them also takes needed supply away from health-care workers on the front lines of the health crisis.

Instead, health officials recommend using hand sanitizer, as well as washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said this week that people can use non-medical masks to prevent spreading COVID-19 through droplets shed into the environment.

READ MORE: B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo man arrested after allegedly setting house fire

Just Posted

COVID-19 has given running a boost

Several runners have taken the sport to new levels in the time of self-isolation

Victoria grocery store staff seek hazard pay during COVID-19 crisis

Newly unionized Lifestyle Markets staff seek $3 an hour pay increase

Victoria fears people would take advantage of free parking, votes to keep fees in place

Councillors send motion back to staff for review

West Shore RCMP arrests one man after ‘bait’ bike stolen

Police arrest a 58-year-old, male suspect

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: Doctors of BC

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

Nanaimo man arrested after allegedly setting house fire

Firefighters arrived to find mobile home ablaze on Barnes Road in Cedar on Thursday

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

Most Read