Courtenay Fire Department firefighters battle a trailer fire on Leash Road on Sunday, Dec. 31. Photo by Terry Farrell

1 / 1 Courtenay Fire Department firefighters battle a trailer fire on Leash Road on Sunday, Dec. 31. Photo by Terry Farrell Advertisement

In the late morning of Dec. 31, a trailer home at the end of Courtenay’s Leash Road burst into flames.

RCMP officers on the premises confirmed to the Record that the trailer was unoccupied and solely used for storage.

Numerous firefighters from the Courtenay Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after the blaze was declared.

More to come…