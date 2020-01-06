VIDEO: Victoria astronomer helps discover 10-billion-year-old galaxy cluster

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich crews battled a challenging fire Saturday morning on Douglas Street. No injuries have been reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. For more information on this story, click here.

Emergency crews saved a woman’s life at Willows Beach on Saturday. Crews responded after a man found her belongings, and called police. For more information on this story, click here.

A Victoria astronomer, Jon Willis, helped discover a 10-billion-year-old galaxy cluster. For more information on this story, click here.

