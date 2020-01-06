UVic astronomer Jon Willis and colleagues discovered a 10 billion-year-old galaxy cluster. (Photo Courtesy of UVic Photos) Services.

VIDEO: Victoria astronomer helps discover 10-billion-year-old galaxy cluster

A selection of Victoria’s top stories for Jan. 6

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich crews battled a challenging fire Saturday morning on Douglas Street. No injuries have been reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. For more information on this story, click here.

Emergency crews saved a woman’s life at Willows Beach on Saturday. Crews responded after a man found her belongings, and called police. For more information on this story, click here.

A Victoria astronomer, Jon Willis, helped discover a 10-billion-year-old galaxy cluster. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria staff request $725,000 to plan for new Crystal Pool facility

Staff are starting over after $2.2 million already spent on designs

Rain, chance of flurries expected for Greater Victoria this week

Environment Canada forecasts showers until Sunday at least

New Year, old trends for Oak Bay police

Outboard motor, kayak reported missing near yacht club

West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

Residents ring in 2020, raise cash for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House

Party-goers also raised $273 for the Sooke Chinook net pen project

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

