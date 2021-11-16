VIDEO: Victoria firefighters extinguish billowing van blaze

Victoria firefighters worked to extinguish a van fire on Richmond Avenue Nov. 16. (Credit: Chris Adair, Courtesy of Victoria Fire Department)

Victoria firefighters managed to save the front end of a vintage VW van from flames Monday afternoon despite there being a propane tank on board.

The Victoria Fire Department was called to Richmond Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Nov. 16 when a motorist driving through the area noticed smoke coming from his engine compartment. He immediately pulled to the side of the road and exited his VW van while a passerby called 911, according to the fire department.

Arriving on scene, firefighters used foam and water to extinguish the blaze and stop it from igniting a propane tank inside. Almost two-thirds of the van remained relatively untouched thanks to the crew’s quick work, the department said.

No one was injured in the blaze, although it’s not clear whether the van will run again.

