VIDEO: Victoria hockey fans get ‘Royal’ proposal caught on kiss cam

‘I hadn’t even considered that there were 2,000 other people in the rink’

A proposal caught on camera may be the highlight of the Victoria Royals’ Feb. 14 game.

On the ice, the Royals lost 5-1 to the Giants.

In the stands, fans were treated to a kiss cam to remember.

The local hockey club posted the heart-warming video to social media the next morning, congratulating George and Juliette after she said yes the night before.

To the tune of Taylor Swift’s song Love Story the couple is initially captured in the usual kiss cam format. A little surprise, a quick kiss, then another look of puzzlement for Juliette as her beau gets up from his seat.

Like something from a movie, as noted by a fan after the game, he drops to a knee and opens a ring box while she rises to standing one hand to her mouth as she realizes what’s happening.

“Juliette’s the most beautiful woman I’ve met in my life and it was a really easy decision to ask her to marry me. The Royals lost the game but I feel like I won,” said George, who did not disclose his last name for privacy reasons.

The couple enjoys hockey games, and has had some great dates at the rink, so he spent about a month setting it up to be captured in that place in that way.

“I hadn’t even considered that there were 2,000 other people in the rink. It sounds silly,” he said. “After she said yes I came to the realization that here were 2,000 other people in the room and they were all cheering. It was pretty special.”

Fans who were at the game seemed to agree in the online comments.

“At first, I thought this was another of those Valentine prank proposals. But when I realized it wasn’t, I was fighting back tears. Was a special thing to witness! My daughter even said after the game ‘that was so fun. I’ve never seen someone propose for real, other than in a movie.’ Thanks for sharing with all of us.”

