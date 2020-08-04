Police Service Dog Johnny, his handler Const. Spargo and public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre describe the recent arrest of a mischief suspect. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VIDEO: Victoria police dog’s handler describes tracking mischief suspect

PSD Johnny helped catch suspect in a hedge line

A Victoria police service dog (PSD) helped the force catch a man suspected of breaking into a car early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Aug.3, PSD Johnny joined patrol officers when they responded to reports that a man had broken into a vehicle in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. The suspect broke a window and opened the truck before fleeing the area.

READ ALSO: Retired police service dog dies after eight years with VicPD

Police got a description of the suspect and deployed Johnny and his handler in a search for the man. The team tracked him to nearby hedge line at the intersection of Harriet Road and Chown Place. Johnny found the man hiding in the in the hedge and he was arrested without incident. Police say there were no injuries.

