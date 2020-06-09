The City of Victoria has launched an online open house, seeking feedback for the proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park. (City of Victoria)

VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park

Video shows the concept design for the park, featuring a sunrise and sunset lawn with sweeping views

Victoria launched an online open house showcasing the proposed design of Peter Pollen Park.

Residents have until June 24 to submit feedback online, to help inform the finalized version of the plan. The concept design phase is anticipated to be completed this summer and presented to council in July.

A video shows the new design concept for the park, located on a three-acre plot of land that was remediated of contaminated soil in 2018.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Laurel Point Park renamed to honour former mayor

Renderings in the video highlight a ‘sunrise’ and ‘sunset’ lawn on the east and west sides of the park, both with sweeping views. An elevated plaza is purposed for the centre of the park that would have views all the way across the water to Songhees point. The plan also includes a dual pathway system, one upland and one along the shoreline, where stone steps will be integrated into the rocks along the water to allow for easier access.

READ ALSO: Remembering Peter Pollen, a mayor who helped shape Victoria

Public art and interpretive signage developed in collaboration with local First Nation partners will tell of the history of the site and the significance of the area to the Lekwungen, along with how the site has changed over time.

Peter Pollen was a four-term mayor of Victoria during the 1970s and ‘80s. One of his proudest accomplishments was the beautification of the Inner Harbour. Between 1906 and 1975 the space was home to a paint factory, which led to the site being classified as contaminated.

To view the full plans and to submit your feedback visit engage.victoria.ca/Peter_Pollen_Waterfront_Park/.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Saanich woman’s body found near Malahat
Next story
VIDEO: BC Ferries’ first hybrid vessel begins service on Texada-Powell River route June 10

Just Posted

Missing Saanich woman’s body found near Malahat

Shawnigan RCMP says death not considered suspicious, coroner service investigating

VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park

Video shows the concept design for the park, featuring a sunrise and sunset lawn with sweeping views

Oak Bay deer project working despite new fawns appearing

Deer contraception project clarifies confusion about fawns

Langford strata owners worried hefty sewage bills will swamp homeowners

Skedans Road homeowners say they face a $25,000 bill for main sewage installation

School district, Saanich police investigate racist, violent online yearbook comments

Mount Douglas Secondary yearbook taken down after derogatory messages posted

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Two young women who were in the midst of organizing a Black… Continue reading

VIDEO: BC Ferries’ first hybrid vessel begins service on Texada-Powell River route June 10

New Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula ferry also beginning service this month

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Most Read