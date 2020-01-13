VIDEO: Victoria unemployment rates lead a selection of today’s news stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 13 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Greater Victoria is seeing the lowest unemployment rates in Canada, sitting at 3.4 percent. The provincial unemployment rate is 4.8, the lowest in the country. For more information on this story, click here.

The first significant snowfall of 2020 has hit Greater Victoria. Roads are ‘slushy with slippery sections,’ and crews are working around the clock to keep the Malahat clear for commuters. For more information on this story, click here.

Greater Victoria schools are in session despite 15 cm of snow in some areas. For more information on this story, click here.

