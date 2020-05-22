VIDEO: Video of demolition ‘close call’ doesn’t show the whole story, says developer

The developers behind a demolition in Esquimalt say a video showing what appears to be a close call for a pedestrian is not what it seems.

The video, posted to the Esquimalt Community Connection Facebook group by Leah DeForrest, shows a building on the corner of Esquimalt and Head Street being demolished. A man walks past just as the structure collapses and dust fills the air. A section of the fence appears to be pushed out of place by the debris.

The property is the future site of a 12-storey, mixed-use development by Lexi Group. Managing Director Babak Nikbakhtan says the site was following all safety protocols, and had fenced off the sidewalk next to the demolition. The pedestrian was walking on the street against the direction of on-site watchmen, Nikbakhtan said, and all of the debris fell within the fenced area.

“The sidewalk was closed,” he said. “All the demolition was inside the property line.”

The Township of Esquimalt said although the demolition was on private land, there is an expectation that “any work being performed in Esquimalt adheres to WorkSafe BC and all other applicable safety standards.”

The matter was referred to WorkSafe BC and the Township said it is investigating to see if any action is warranted.

