VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter

Cooking at home, installing thicker curtains and dusting off radiator vents a few ways to save money

Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.

To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:

ALSO READ: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snaps in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop
Next story
Sidney family who fled burning home remain ‘shaken’

Just Posted

Proposed Sooke gun bylaw misses the mark: council

Sooke bylaw would restrict firearm and bow use to ALR land

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

Police seize large quantities of cocaine, cash and conducted energy weapon in West Shore bust

Tip leads West Shore RCMP to two alleged drug dealers

‘Expensive’ Quebec field trip cancelled in favour of inclusivity, says SD63 superintendent

Bayside Middle School principal hosting meeting with students to discuss alternatives to annual trip

Slow-moving commute due to earlier delays on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Congestion is building near the Langford/View Royal border

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Most Read