West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit seeks a group of teens it believes was involved in a serious assault on Ruth King Elementary school grounds that left one youth with knife wounds on June 26. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP Serious Crime Unit is looking for a group of youths that were involved in an aggravated assault that left one youth hospitalized with knife wounds.

The Serious Crimes Unit continues to investigate a late evening aggravated assault from on June 26.

Police were called to the Ruth King Elementary School grounds, 2764 Jacklin Rd. in Langford and learned of an altercation involving two groups of youths. Those involved are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 23.

Police believe there were two groups walking on Goldstream Avenue between Peatt and Matson roads that crossed paths between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The video below shows one of the two groups.

Two of the men were wearing all black clothing, one man wore a black full sleeve shirt with blue shorts and white sneakers, another man wore a red T-shirt with white writing, dark-coloured shorts and had dyed blond hair, and the last man wore a full sleeve dark grey/green shirt with an outline of a white box on the chest, black shorts with white stripes and white sneakers.

“We are releasing this video in hopes that members from the public can help us identify the youth in the video,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“Investigators are looking to identify and speak to youth to determine their involvement in this investigation. If you know who the individuals in the video are, please call us.”

West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit are looking for a group of teens they believe were involved in a serious assault on Ruth King Elementary school grounds that left one youth with knife wounds on June 26, 2019. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

VIDEO: RCMP seeks help identifying teens involved in aggravated summer assault

