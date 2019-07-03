VIDEO: West Shore RCMP tell public to lock vehicles after woman caught trying doors

A woman was caught on surveillance footage as she tried to open the doors of two vehicles parked at a residence in View Royal. The doors were locked, so she left. (Screenshot/West Shore RCMP video)

West Shore RCMP remind the public to lock vehicle doors after receiving footage of a woman trying to open car doors at a residence.

On June 28, a View Royal resident gave West Shore RCMP surveillance footage showing a woman trying to open the car doors of two vehicles parked in the resident’s driveway.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay vehicle thefts triple in 2018

Police said the resident keeps their doors locked so the woman walked away empty-handed.

In the video, an individual is seen walking past the driveway followed by the woman who runs in between both vehicles, trying to open the driver’s side door on one and the passenger door on another. After seeing they are locked, she walks away.

“We get regular complains regarding theft from vehicles all over the West Shore,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Please keep your doors locked. We suggest incorporating a nightly routine in your home. Before you head off to bed, make sure your vehicle doors are locked and bring your valuables inside.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP police dog sniffs out suspect in View Royal

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter