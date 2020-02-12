VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en protests come to an end, leads a selection of today’s news stories

Tents shielding food and supplies for supporters who have occupied the B.C. Legislature for six days. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Protesters have packed up after being camped out at the legislature for six days. The protests’ were in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs. For more information on this story, click here.

A fire displaced 17 residents at Brentwood House. Some residents from the long-term care facility were sent home with families, while others were sent to Victoria General Hospital. For more information on this story, click here.

KABU ridesharing company hopes to launch in Victoria within the next three months. The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide. For more information on this story, click here.

