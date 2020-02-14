VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are at government buildings across Greater Victoria Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 14

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs gathered at 30 Victoria buildings on Friday. For more information on this story, click here.

Saanich crews are working on repairing more than 500 potholes after the January snowfall. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria Scouts are celebrating their 50-year-old scout circle with a classic campfire on Feb. 22. For more information on this story, click here.

UVic professors opt to cancel, alter classes to accommodate protests
Viking Air celebrates 10 year anniversary of Series 400 Twin Otter inaugural flight

UVic professors opt to cancel, alter classes to accommodate protests

Several post-secondary instructors encourage students to attend demonstrations

Next phase of bus lanes set to open in Greater Victoria

Southbound lanes on Douglas Street are set to open Feb. 17

Volunteers give Victoria’s vulnerable women makeovers for Valentine’s Day

Victoria’s Our Place Society held its 10th annual Beauty Day

Oak Bay United Church votes to pause any development

Anti-development signs disappear from Granite Street

Victoria Scouts celebrate 50-year-old scout circle with classic campfire

Group invites public for Feb. 22 celebration in Beacon Hill Park

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

