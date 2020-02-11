VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters lead a selection of today’s news stories

Indigenous land protectoes, demonstrators and allies rallied outside the BC Legislature building Monday afternoon on the eve of the throne speech, scheduled for Tuesday morning. The group filled the government building’s fountains with red dye as a representation of “blood on the colonial governmnet’s hands.” (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 11 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The BC Legislature fountain ran red on the fifth day of the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief sit-in. For more information on this story, click here.

West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians after two incidents of pedestrians being injured. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria coffee shop, Discovery Coffee, will host the 2020 National Barista Championships on March 13-15. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter