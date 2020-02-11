Indigenous land protectoes, demonstrators and allies rallied outside the BC Legislature building Monday afternoon on the eve of the throne speech, scheduled for Tuesday morning. The group filled the government building’s fountains with red dye as a representation of “blood on the colonial governmnet’s hands.” (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters lead a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 11

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 11 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The BC Legislature fountain ran red on the fifth day of the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief sit-in. For more information on this story, click here.

West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians after two incidents of pedestrians being injured. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria coffee shop, Discovery Coffee, will host the 2020 National Barista Championships on March 13-15. For more information on this story, click here.

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues
Premier John Horgan’s Langford office vandalized with red paint

Six Greater Victoria municipalities partner for childcare analysis

A new study will help tally what’s available and what’s needed

Premier John Horgan’s Langford office vandalized with red paint

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

Central Saanich chief administrative officer departs suddenly

The municipality announced Feb. 11 that it would be Patrick Robins’ last day

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

CRD seeks feedback on Elk/Beaver Lake management plan in effort to reduce algae blooms

Tactics include creek management, goose population control

VIDEO: Pipeline protesters remove Hwy. 19 blockade at Courtenay exit over safety concerns

A group of protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

