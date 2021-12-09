A white van drives around a black unoccupied vehicle on Hampton Road after pushing it backward on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Saanich police)

A white van drives around a black unoccupied vehicle on Hampton Road after pushing it backward on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Saanich police)

VIDEO: White van seen pushing car backward during Saanich hit-and-run

Police seek information about Dec. 7 incident that left unoccupied car heavily damaged

Police are looking for information about a white van caught on camera pushing an unoccupied car in the 100 block of Hampton Road in Saanich on Tuesday morning (Dec. 7).

Video surveillance footage obtained by Saanich police shows a car being pushed backwards as it comes into the frame, with the van eventually seen doing the pushing. The van was being driven on the wrong side of the road, then partially leaves the roadway and drives across the edge of a resident’s front lawn before leaving the scene.

The hit-and-run incident occurred around 10 a.m. and caused heavy damage to the car’s front-end.

Anyone who recognizes the white van – it will also have sustained significant front-end damage, police noted – is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.

