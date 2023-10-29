VIDEO: Wildfire conference in Kelowna reflects on worst year in Canadian history

The conference was hosted by WINGS Magazine

The 4th annual Canadian Wildfire Conference was held in Kelowna on Oct. 26.

The event was previously known as the Aerial Wildfire Fighting Conference, but expanded this year to include all aspects of battling wildfires.

The conference was held at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence. The space allowed for pieces of large equipment to be on display including a helicopter and bambi bag, several fire trucks, and drones.

