Andrew Berry is appealing his conviction. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

VIDEO: Wind storm of 2018 leads today’s top three

Selection of stories for Dec. 20

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 20 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Wind storm anniversary

It’s been a year since the “most destructive” wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast. For more information on the story by Shalu Mehta, CLICK HERE.

Black Friday alternative

Eight Victoria businesses took part in a “Blue Friday” campaign to help protection and conservation of the ocean. For more information on this story, CLICK HERE.

Berry appeal

Andrew Berry appeals his conviction and sentence. For more information on this story by Kendra Crighton, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian struck in Estevan Village in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Lights of Wonder holiday village opens in downtown Victoria tonight

The light village is set to open in Centennial Square at 4 p.m.

A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

ICBC warns drivers to slow down and make sure their vehicles are maintained

Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Smooth sailing at BC Ferries so far

Victoria resident helps collect 100,000 pairs of socks for the homeless

Michael Bloomfield has worked on the Socks Project for 12 years

Pedestrian struck in Estevan Village in Oak Bay

Person conscious according to police

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of threatening sex worker, to be released for time served

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Most Read