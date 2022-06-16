VIDEO: Woman struck in Victoria crosswalk during early morning hit and run

Police release video looking for information on the driver of a grey BMW

Police are asking for information after the driver of a grey BMW sedan left the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Victoria on June 11. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A hit and run involving a pedestrian struck in a Victoria crosswalk last weekend has police looking for information on the driver.

Video released by the Victoria Police Department on Thursday shows a car slowly turning toward Courtney Street, from Douglas Street, just before 3 a.m. on Saturday (June 11).

The car slows as a group of people are in the crosswalk before it continues forward, hitting one person. Police said the victim, a woman, was taken to hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

The vehicle, described as a grey BMW sedan, was seen leaving the area eastbound on Courtney Street seconds after hitting the woman, who was still lying on the ground as the car sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Rigby reporting for duty: Greater Victoria girl chosen to name newest RCMP dog

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria