Victoria police are looking for “almost identical” suspects in a robbery that took place on Sept. 27. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police looking for ‘almost identical’ suspects after man robbed, rendered unconscious

The incident took place on Sept. 27 at approximately 2 a.m.

Victoria police are looking for two people described as almost identical after a man was robbed in the early morning hours of Sept. 27.

Upon interviewing the victim, police learned he was in the 500-block of Broughton Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was attacked from behind by two strange men.

READ ALSO: One in custody after assault, barricade in Esquimalt Road residence

He was rendered unconscious during the attack and contacted police after he was taken to hospital. He reported being robbed in the attack.

READ ALSO: VicPD explains why calls for service can't be compared to years before 2019

The two suspects are described as “looking almost identical.” Both are Caucasian men, aged between 30 to 40 years old with slim builds. They were unshaven, wore baseball caps and had “raspy voices” One of the men was on a BMX-style bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

VicPD

