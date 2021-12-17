View Royal adds additional grants, expenditures to financial plan

View Royal council has approved a bylaw amendment formalizing changes to the 2021 financial plan, including additional grants-in-aid, sewage treatment costs and site prep work for an upcoming new park. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)

The Town of View Royal has amended its financial plan to formalize several new grants and investments approved by council throughout 2021.

Changes to a municipal financial plan after it is formally adopted each spring are common. But this year the changes View Royal made were significant enough to require a formal bylaw amendment, as per provincial legislation, even though all additional funds are coming out of the town’s reserves.

In total, more than $78,000 in grants-in-aid were added to the town’s budget. The expenditures include $60,148 for the Victoria Highland Games Society to cover mandatory development cost charges for the society’s development on Admirals Road; $7,600 for the View Royal Elementary Parent Advisory Council, for half of the remaining costs of constructing a new playground, and $6,000 for a heat pump rebate program administered through Clean BC.

Funding for the new grants is being pulled from the town’s surplus for operating expenses.

The bylaw amendment, adopted by council at its Dec. 7 meeting, also includes $55,000 in new capital expenditures to perform site preparation for a new park area near BC Transit’s future HandyDart development at Burnside Road West and Watkiss Way. This new expenditure is funded through transfers from the town’s reserves for capital expenses.

Rounding out the financial plan changes is an additional $34,000 in Capital Regional District sewage treatment costs, which are funded by an equivalent increase in sewer fees.

