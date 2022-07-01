View Royal amends oath of office to add code of conduct

The new oath will be in effect for new council after fall election

The Town of View Royal has approved a change to its oath of office ahead of the upcoming municipal election with the aim of tying future council members closer to the municipal code of conduct.

At the June 21 council meeting, a bylaw amending the oath of office passed first, second, and third readings. The amendment changes the oath so the incoming council swears to abide by the municipal code of conduct, as well as the pre-existing pledge to abide by provincial statutes, bylaws, and policies.

“We felt it was important there was a direct link to the code of conduct when people are elected and do their oath of office, that they pledge to abide by the terms of the code,” said Mayor David Screech. “It places an expectation that all members of council will abide by the code of conduct.”

The town’s code of conduct was adopted in November 2021 with the main intention of ensuring council acts in a professional and courteous manner, and with respect for all and for the role council plays in the community.

The code highlights the importance for council members to respect and follow decisions, regardless of whether they personally opposed the decision during debate and voting.

“It’s a document laying out the foundational respect that we all need to show for each other, for staff, and for residents,” said Screech. “For me, the code of conduct doesn’t contain anything that you wouldn’t hope or expect a member of council to already aspire to be.”

