View Royal, Colwood firefighters to climb 48 storeys in full gear to support B.C. Lung Association

A healthy rivalry between the two departments will see who gets to the top first

A group of firefighters from the Colwood and View Royal fire departments will be heading to Vancouver to climb all 48 storeys of stairs at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre in support of the B.C. Lung Association. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Members of the View Royal and Colwood fire departments have teamed up to take on a tall task in support of the B.C. Lung Association.

Firefighters will climb 48 storeys to the top of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre on Feb. 23 with more than 50 pounds of firefighting gear on their backs as part of the 19th annual Climb the Wall fundraiser that will raise money for vital lung patient support programs, research and advocacy initiatives.

Climb the Wall has been bringing View Royal firefighters together for the past eight years and Colwood Fire Rescue is ready to step up to the challenge to mark their first time attending.

“We’ve heard great things from our firefighter peers in the View Royal unit,” said Capt. Bryan Erwin with Colwood Fire Rescue. “It’s a great cause and some friendly rivalry is always fun.”

View Royal firefighter Drew Coleman (right) and Colwood firefighter Bryan Erwin (left) are excited to take on the friendly competition and see which department can climb 48 flights of stairs the fastest in support of the B.C. Lung Association. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The two departments will see who can climb the 48 flights of stairs faster. Climbing alongside firefighters from all over the province will be family, friends and lung healthcare professionals to pay tribute to loved ones affected by a respiratory illness.

“Firefighters routinely find themselves at risk of exposure to harmful air pollutants. While we take precautions and wear personal protective equipment – special gear – to protect ourselves, each fire exposes us to a mix of toxins that can contribute to firefighters’ increased risk of respiratory disease and cancer,” said View Royal firefighter Drew Coleman. “We value the opportunity to support the BC Lung Association in its efforts to promote and protect lung health and clean air.”

According to the B.C. Lung Association, one in five British Columbians are affected by a lung or a breathing condition. The Climb the Wall event has raised more than $2 million since its inception in 2001.

To make a donation in support of local firefighters visit stairclimb.ca, click donate and search for View Royal or Colwood or search for a specific firefighter by name.

The event is also open to non-firefighter climbers, to learn more, go to the web address above or call 1-800-665-LUNG or email stairclimb@bc.lung.ca.



