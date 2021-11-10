Increasing the size of View Royal council from five to seven would require an estimated $50,000 upgrade to council chambers at town hall, and roughly $44,000 in additional salaries and expense. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)

Increasing the size of View Royal council from five to seven would require an estimated $50,000 upgrade to council chambers at town hall, and roughly $44,000 in additional salaries and expense. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)

View Royal council playing catchup, looks to add 2 elected positions

Residents can have their say about proposed change at town hall meeting Nov. 15

The Town of View Royal is considering increasing the size of its council from five to seven.

View Royal has more than doubled in size to just under 12,000 residents since the town was incorporated, making it the largest municipality with a five-person council in the province, according to Mayor David Screech.

His hope is that such a move would bring more diversity to council, in terms of people and the opinions held.

“We’ve had a polarized council with a three to two split on most issues,” Screech said. “Bringing in new voices will hopefully break that up a bit.”

He pointed to the high incumbency rate on View Royal’s council, with three of the five members – himself and Couns. John Rogers and Ron Mattson – having held a position on council for more than 20 years.

It’s estimated retrofits to council chambers would cost $50,000 while annual costs for two new councillor salaries and their expense allowances would be approximately $44,000.

Ryan Painter, a Greater Victoria School District trustee and a Thetis Lake area resident since 2019, said the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavy on the capacity of municipal governments.

However, he said, “I do think the amount is relatively small and it’s important to note that we are very lucky in View Royal that we are growing, and growing our tax base.”

With a larger and more diverse population, he added, adding more councillors will help ensure those people get represented as View Royal continues to grow.

ALSO READ: Dire shortage of three-bedroom apartments, says View Royal mayor

Not everyone is on board with the idea.

John Treleaven, chair of the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria, said in a statement that View Royal should be looking at amalgamation with Esquimalt rather than increasing the size of council.

“As if 91 local politicians aren’t enough to govern 425,000 citizens on the South Island, View Royal is considering adding two additional councillors,” he said. “Efficiencies and controlling costs should be a priority for council, not adding to them.”

Looking at other councils across Greater Victoria, Saanich, the largest municipality by area and also population-wise with 114,148 residents, and Victoria, with a population of 85,792, each have nine-member councils. Highlands, the smallest in population with just over 2,000 has seven on council, while Metchosin, with roughly 4,700 residents, is the only other municipality with five members of council.

View Royal residents can have their say about the proposed addition of two councillors at an open house to be held Monday, Nov. 15 at the town hall, 1 View Royal Ave., and online. Visit viewroyal.ca for more information on how to participate online.

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Town of View RoyalWest Shore

Previous story
Bazan Bay, bordering Sidney and North Saanich, site of weekend beach clean up
Next story
B.C. housing market supply ‘historically low,’ could increase with rising mortgage rates

Just Posted

UVic’s wind buoy will be the first mobile unit capable of collecting off-shore wind data in the province. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UVic-designed buoy first to measure offshore B.C. winds for energy potential

Travellers looking to go to and from Vancouver Island and Tsawwassen will need to watch for changes and cancellations in sailing Nov. 10 and 11. (Black Press Media file photo) Don Denton/News staff October 20 2012 - The BC Ferries’ vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay.
BC Ferries cancels eight sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland for Nov. 11 and 12

A Sooke firefighter practices search and rescue techniques during a training exercise at a local home slated for demolition. (File - Sooke Fire Rescue)
RCMP says Sooke Road RV fire not suspicious

The University of Victoria women’s rugby team has earned a semifinal berth at nationals for the first time in program history after defeating the University of Guelph on Wednesday (Nov. 10). (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)
Historic win earns Vikes women’s rugby first-ever semifinal berth at nationals