View Royal honours fire chief’s service, festive reception

A major milestone will be marked at the Town of View Royal’s Dec. 3 regular meeting of council, followed by a Festive Winter Reception.

Part of the meeting will be dedicated to acknowledging the service by View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, said View Royal Mayor David Screech.

“We’re honouring Chief Hurst for his exemplary service over the past 35 years,” Screech noted.

Following the council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., View Royal council invites residents to attend a Festive Winter Reception. “It’s an opportunity for the public, staff and council to exchange season’s greetings,” Screech said.

The reception will take place in View Royal Town Hall at 45 View Royal Ave.

