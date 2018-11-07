View Royal mayor calls for region and province to meet about transportation issues

Screech says transportation issues are not prioritized in Greater Victoria

View Royal’s Mayor David Screech says transportation issues need to be addressed by the province and regional municipalities and he’s hoping to get a meeting together soon.

Screech is putting forward a recommendation to send a letter to the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure at the inaugural View Royal council meeting Tuesday night. The letter will request that the minister meet with regional mayors as soon as possible to start putting together a plan.

READ MORE: Malfunctioning traffic signals to blame for significant traffic backup at McKenzie interchange

“I think transportation issues are the biggest problem, short of housing, that the region as a whole faces,” Screech said. “It’s a huge issue in View Royal.”

He also said housing is connected to transportation issues with people moving far away from the city centre to purchase affordable housing and commuting one to two hours a day for work.

Screech said he believes residents would like to see a cohesive planning process in the Greater Victoria region. He said he thinks a regional approach to transportation would help alleviate many of the issues faced by residents.

“We never prioritize transportation issues in the region,” Screech said. “I think it’s time we had a plan that we follow saying these are the top five priorities and this is what we’re going to work with.”

Screech thinks it is not a politician’s place to identify solutions to transportation problems. He said professional planners should be brought into the conversation to decide what the priorities are.

READ MORE: City of Victoria hires traffic consultant to tweak downtown intersections

“Transportation is a collective effort,” Screech said.

He also said it is important to look at things outside of roads and transit to improve transportation, citing things like car pool incentives and staggered shifts with some of the region’s larger employers to reduce traffic on roads.

“We need to look at how we encourage all forms of transportation,” Screech said.

Screech said he thinks the province has neglected Greater Victoria when it comes to investments in transportation. He said the most important thing to do is meet with the province and other mayors to begin planning.

If the motion passes Tuesday evening, Screech said he’ll write up a letter tomorrow in the hopes that talks can begin in a few weeks.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Saanich man charged with sexual exploitation ‘has a long way to go to not reoffend’

Just Posted

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

View Royal mayor calls for region and province to meet about transportation issues

Screech says transportation issues are not prioritized in Greater Victoria

Central Saanich man charged with sexual exploitation ‘has a long way to go to not reoffend’

Seamus Weeks was sentenced Oct. 31 to 18 months in jail for various sexual offences conducted online

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

Recent collision raises questions about rules of road for personal mobility devices

Victoria Police continue to investigate collision between wheelchair and vehicle

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Most Read