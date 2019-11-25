View Royal mayor voices concern after two close calls on bike

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians – no group has a monopoly on bad behaviour, mayor says

View Royal Mayor David Screech took to social media this weekend to try and put the brakes on the increasing anger and hostility he’s witnessed and experienced towards cyclists after a couple of near misses last week that could have had devastating results.

Screech, a commuter cyclist since 2008, said he posted details of the incidents because of the importance of addressing courtesy and respect for all users of the road.

After leaving his store on Thursday at 5 p.m. to get to View Royal Town Hall for a meeting, Screech cycled along a route he takes frequently over the Bay Street Bridge, which he described as a harrowing experience, and then along Wilson Street.

Although Wilson Street is narrow, it allows him to connect with the E&N Trail, “where I can ride safely away from all drivers,” he explained. An SUV that passed him immediately moved as close as possible to the curb. “I would like to think this was accidental,” Screech said.

“I was lucky in that I was right by a driveway apron and was able to get off the road to avoid being hit.”

Although to the driver’s credit he did stop to ensure Screech was all right, he then launched into a tirade that included: “All cyclists are idiots and I should not be on the road. A car that was forced to stop behind also chimed in throwing all sorts of pleasant adjectives my way, not only about me, but cyclists in general, ” according to Screech’s post.

“Clearly it was very inconvenient for them to have to stop for a moment to see if someone was alright.”

READ ALSO: Five things you should know before biking in Victoria’s fall weather

The next morning, Screech was cycling along his daily commute that takes him along the Galloping Goose past several roads that include stop signs and signage that cyclists have the right of way. “You always have to be exceedingly careful at these and drive defensively,” Screech noted.

After a driver drove through the stop sign and across the trail near the Red Lion Hotel in what he described as a very close call, Screech says the driver told him to be more careful.

“The growing intolerance and indifference between different user groups on our roads is very worrying. The anger and dislike for cyclists is really worrying. I see it on social media daily and I really see it on the roads.”

A cyclist is seldom going to walk away unscathed in an altercation with a motor vehicle, Screech said. “Our roads belong to all.”

Climate change and the resulting need to reduce the use of fossil fuels will result in more cyclists on the road, he said. “We need to coexist peacefully.”

Screech pointed out that that he sees bad cyclists, drivers and pedestrians every day, and no particular group has a monopoly on bad behaviour.

“All user groups need to start following the rules of the road and treat all other user groups with the respect they deserve.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Trump honours military dog at White House after al-Baghdadi raid
Next story
B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Just Posted

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before 11-year-old girl struck in Saanich crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far

City Hall stays open late Thursday for parents, students to pick up passes

West Shore RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound lent vehicle

Greater Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Former resident accuses Sidney of promoting the exploitation of horses

Supporters of seasonal horse-drawn carriage rides say horses receive care with safety paramount

Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic coming to James Bay

The third urgent care clinic on the Island is set to open in March 2020

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Most Read