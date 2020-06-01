West Shore RCMP warns of a bear spotted twice Monday morning, first in the 100-block of View Royal Avenue, and later near Portage Park around 7 a.m. (Sam van der Merwe photo)

View Royal resident spots bear in Portage Park

West Shore RCMP confirms report of sighting, Conservation notified

Sam van der Merwe was walking his dog early Monday morning when he spotted something just as fuzzy, but much bigger in Portage Park.

“My dog was going crazy and I couldn’t figure out why,” said the View Royal resident. “I don’t have the greatest eyesight so I used my camera to look into the forest nearby.”

Standing about 20 feet from the edge of the tree line, he snapped a photo and took a second look at his capture. What van der Merwe thought was a raccoon turned out to be a black bear. In all his years of walking his dog along the same trail, he had never seen one in the area before.

“I hot-footed it out of there as fast as I could.”

West Shore RCMP said they received a report of a bear near the 100-block of View Royal Avenue beside Portage Park, earlier Monday morning. Police are asking that residents do not approach the bear.

Conservation officers have been notified of the sighting.

