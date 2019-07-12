View Royal rolling out new bike park

Construction is underway on a new bike park at View Royal Park. (Photo courtesy of the Town of View Royal)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

A new bike park in View Royal is rolling, bumping and jumping along.

The $150,000 project at View Royal Park is in response to 435 people who gave the idea a green light during a public consultation process.

Work began at the beginning of July on the paved pump track design, one of three options examined by a volunteer track committee that included a bike park manager, a professional rider and a Team BC mountain bike coach. A pump track provides a continuous circuit of rollers, berms and jumps that loops back onto itself, allowing people of all ages to ride continuously with minimal or no pedalling. Plans include the addition of a couple of skill stations.

According to a Town of View Royal report, pump tracks work well for all ages and are popular with young riders. The track rides differently as skill levels increase and can be used for scooters and skateboards as well.

View Royal Mayor David Screech said the location off of Helmcken and near the E&N Rail Trail will provide easy access.

“We’re really excited to see it move ahead,” he said. “It’s wonderful for people of all ages and is another way to promote healthy, active lifestyles.”

