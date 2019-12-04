View Royal mayor David Screech congratulates Fire Chief Paul Hurst for his 35 years of service following the council meeting Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Town of View Royal)

View Royal salutes Fire Chief Paul Hurst’s service

Council recognizes 35-year career with more to come

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

When he first signed up as a volunteer firefighter on his 16th birthday, it marked the beginning of a remarkable career for View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst that is still going strong.

View Royal Mayor David Screech thanked Hurst on behalf of council and View Royal’s residents for his service on Tuesday during the regular meeting of council.

“His expertise, dedication and leadership skills are evident throughout the View Royal fire department,” Screech noted. “Thirty-five years of service to an organization is a truly remarkable milestone and council is pleased to acknowledge Chief Hurst’s contributions to our town over that time.”

Hurst became a full-time firefighter with View Royal in 1988. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 1992, was named assistant chief in 2002, and took over as fire chief in 2005.

READ ALSO: View Royal honours fire chief’s service, festive reception

Hurst said it’s been an honour to serve the residents of View Royal for 35 years. “There are many reasons for the fire department’s success, including the incredible support of mayors and councils over the years,” Hurst said.

He cited the career staff and volunteer men and women of View Royal as major contributors as well.

“They are an incredible group of people and I look forward to coming to work every day because of them.

“It is hard not to be inspired and proud of our volunteers. I am so appreciative of the good people that surround me. We work hard together to better the organization.”

Hurst said he’s been fortunate to have so many friends and colleagues who have helped him with strategic decisions, held him accountable and corrected him when required.

He’s also grateful to the volunteers who stay overnight at the station every night of the year to provide coverage and respond to calls after the career day staff have completed their shift.

“That is incredible dedication to their community,” he stressed. “A huge thanks and love to my wife Laurie as well.

Whether it’s Thursday night drills, overnights or a 5 a.m. house fire, not once has she complained or not supported my firefighter family.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

