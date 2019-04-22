View Royal to engage public on traffic flow along Six Mile corridor

Congestion along Six Mile Road from the Island Highway to the Trans-Canada Highway has been growing annually (Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

The Town of View Royal is seeking to compile residents’ concerns on traffic flow along Six Mile Road from the Island Highway to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Council has recommended the town hire a consultant to study traffic along the busy corridor and propose solutions.

“Once the issues have been considered, the consultant will develop solutions for the Six Mile corridor,” the announcement on the town hall’s website states.

The public will be invited to a second open house to provide feedback on the recommendations and plans for future projects.

The road falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Highways, notes the director of engineering in the town’s five-year budget plan.

However, he writes, the Ministry of Transportation has endorsed the corridor study idea.

“Staff will attempt to engage the ministry and obtain funding to share in the study costs,” he adds.

The open house is Wednesday, May 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in council chambers at 45 View Royal Ave.

