Trans-Canada Highway down to one southbound lane in View Royal due to crash

A crash in View Royal is causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division, the highway contractor, is warning of a crash causing southbound delays on the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road.

One lane is closed and emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

