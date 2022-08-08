Trans-Canada Highway down to one southbound lane in View Royal due to crash

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road is causing delays. (DriveBC traffic camera)

A crash in View Royal is causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division, the highway contractor, is warning of a crash causing southbound delays on the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road.

One lane is closed and emergency crews are on scene.

#BCHwy1 SB vehicle incident at Helmcken Rd has the slow lane blocked. Crews are on scene. Pass with caution and expect delays in the area. #Langford #yyjtraffic #ViewRoyalBC pic.twitter.com/oBPoJuNKS4 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2022

More to come.

