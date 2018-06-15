The handyDART is a fully accessible bus ideal for persons with mobility issues. (Black Press file photo)

View Royal turns down regional handyDART proposal

B.C. Transit disappointed by decision, looking for other sites in the region

The plot of land at 2401 Burnside Rd. will not be the new location of a regional handyDART facility.

View Royal council voted against the proposal, stating their opposition in a formal letter to B.C. Transit.

Mayor David Screech said the community’s opposition to the matter was strong and council agreed there were many concerns raised that would be hard to remedy.

Screech said some of the issues included industrial use in a residential area, purging of diesel engines – the fumes and noise would be considerable – and the well-being of Craigflower Creek, to name a few.

“When you put all the letters together of three or four agendas, there were more than for Christie Point,” he said.

Read More: HandyDART proposal in View Royal met with pushback

Screech added the community supports the need for the site, but it needs to be in a more suitable location.

A spokesperson for B.C. Transit confirmed they wrote their own letter to the Town, officially withdrawing their application after being informed council voted against turning the site into the new handyDART facility.

B.C. Transit said they are disappointed by View Royal’s decision and will be looking at other options available in the Greater Victoria, noting the facility in Saanich has reached its capacity and demand for the handyDART service is increasing the area.

