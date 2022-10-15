View Royal Votes: Polls now closed

Polls are now closed.

In the Town of View Royal, Sid Tobias is challenging David Screech in the mayoral race with seven candidates running for six councillor positions. Those candidates include Don Brown, Judy Estrin, Damian Kowalewich, Gery Lemon, Alison MacKenzie, Ron Mattson and John Rogers.

In 2018, according to Civic Info BC, the estimated eligible voter turnout for the Town of View Royal was 25.3 per cent, which was 10.3 per cent lower than the average B.C. municipal turnout of 35.6 per cent.

Screech was re-elected mayor in 2018 by acclamation.

