The View Royal Bike Park officially opened in the fall. It is one of many features at View Royal Park. (Town of View Royal/Twitter)

View Royal wants public say in its park master plan

Online survey can be taken until Jan. 14

View Royal community members can have their say in the Town’s new View Royal Park Master Plan.

After 10 years, the Town of View Royal is updating the plan to reflect changes such as population growth, demographics, the adoption of a new parks master plan for the Town’s entire parks system, increasing effects of climate change and other factors.

View Royal Park is a community park adjacent to the estuary at the mouth of Craigflower Creek and north of View Royal Elementary School. The park includes walking trails and an off-leash dog area as well as the installation of fitness equipment, new playground equipment and community garden plots over the last 10 years. A popular bike pump track has also been built at the park.

With an impending update to the park’s master plan, the Town of View Royal is inviting residents to participate in a survey online. The deadline to take the survey is Jan. 14.

“View Royal Park is one of the Town’s most loved parks,” the Town’s website says. “Your input into the View Royal park Master Plan update will help guide how View Royal Park is managed and improved over the next 10-plus years.”

There will also be “pop-up” surveys held in View Royal Park alongside the online survey.

