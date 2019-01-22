A rockslide at the Sooke Potholes has closed a portion of the viewing area at the popular tourist site. (CRD) A rockslide at the Sooke Potholes has closed a portion of the viewing area at the popular tourist site. (CRD)

Viewing area at Sooke Potholes likely to remain closed

Officials concerned about safety following rockslide last week

The viewing area that was closed on Friday (Jan.18) due to a mudslide at the Sooke Potholes Regional Park may be closed permanently, according to the CRD Senior Manager of Parks, Jeff Leahy.

RELATED: Mudslides close viewing area at Sooke Potholes

“We have an engineer’s report that says that the continued failure of the slope is likely to occur and that the timing of those failures can’t be predicted,” said Leahy.

“That presents a very real hazard to the public and we’ll be keeping the viewing area closed and the warning signs in place.”

The rockslide closed the viewing area around the old lodge site in the park after a dangerous slide occurred in the area.

Leahy said that the rock slides are a function of steep slopes combined with rocks along or above that slope. Unlike mudslides, which are caused when large amounts of rain can cause soil instability, he explained that rock slides have a very different dynamic.

“What happens is that moisture gets into cracks in the rocks and through freeze/thaw action that rock is made unstable,” he said.

“It’s sort of a hidden hazard that really can’t be seen just looking up the slope. That’s why we’ve had an engineer take a close look at the situation.”

As a result of that report, Leahy said that it’s unlikely that this particular viewing area will be reopened in the foreseeable future, but stressed that other viewing areas in the park, north of the closed platform, will remain open.

“It’s a beautiful park and a wonderful place to visit, but the public is urged to stay away from the closed area and, in general, be aware to stay away from the base of steep slopes in the park. These are natural hazards and very hard to mitigate, so we just urge people to be cautious in the way they use the park.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Just Posted

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Suspended B.C. legislature officers accused of ‘flagrant overspending’

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Loud repairs of navy vessel in James Bay peak today

Asterix undergoing repairs at Ogden Point

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

China demands U.S. drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

Hua said China demands that the U.S. withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng Wanzhou

Pioneering Telegraph Cove whale watching company cast adrift after 38 years

Stubbs Island Whale Watching announced it is ceasing operation

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby: UBC

Review of six U.S. studies found doctors didn’t communicate health risks of pot use

Viewing area at Sooke Potholes likely to remain closed

Officials concerned about safety following rockslide last week

Most Read