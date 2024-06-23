Vigil honours B.C. woman killed in reported home invasion

Friends and family gathered Saturday to pay tribute to Tori Dunn, a 30-year-old woman whose life was cut short Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday (June 22) to honour Tori Dunn, the Surrey woman killed last Sunday.

Family and Friends shared stories about the "epic human" that Tori was, as one friend described her. Her older brother, Lee Dunn, said Tori had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off her back.

Her father, Aron, described her as the most unselfish person he had ever met. "She'd always put everyone before herself."

Hailey Dunn, her cousin, said Tori always "led with love and was a kind of person."

"I just want to remind everybody that, you know, with Tori gone, there's a lack of love in the world, and we need to support one another," Hailey said. "Be the love and light that Tori was." Tori was known to reach out to friends and family in their times of need.

Hailey encouraged others to keep Tori's legacy alive by doing what Tori would have done.

"Call, show up with a photo frame of a loved one or voice message or remind somebody to your day yesterday was beautiful."

The family organized the vigil and asked those in attendance whose lives were touched by Tori to share a memory of her. They originally planned to release balloons but said, "Tori probably wouldn't have liked that." Instead, Tori's family and close friends released butterflies in her honour.

The vigil had two purposes: to remember Tori and to call for justice for her, Aron said. "We are going to fight for justice for her and things needs to change in the justice system. This is a senseless crime that should have never been taking place." Aron said.

The suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges, IHIT says.

On June 16, around 10 p.m., police in Surrey were called to a residence near the 9800-block of 182A Street and found Dunn with life-threatening injuries.

Although paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect was located and taken into custody after a search of the area by additional police responders and the Integrated Police Dog Service, an IHIT release states.

Dunn's family has described the homicide as a home invasion, but police are not yet confirming details.