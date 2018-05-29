The proposed livery of Bridger’s CL-415EAF Enhanced Aerial Firefighter. The Viking CL-415EAF Conversion Program offered through Longview Aviation Asset Management is based on the Canadair CL-215T conversion program, and will incorporate modern upgrades. (LAAM/Viking Air)

Viking Air, LAAM secure first water bomber customer

Montana-based company buys five of first 11 converted water bomber aircraft

Montana-based Bridger Aerospace Group has signed a deal to purchase up to five water bombers, modified and upgraded by Viking Air and its parent company, Longview Aviation Asset Management (LAAM).

LAAM, based in Calgary, announced its first multiple aircraft “launch customer” for the Viking CL-415EAF Enhanced Aerial Firefighter conversion program. The first two aircraft are set to be delivered by 2020, timing to support that year’s forest firefighting season. The remainder will be delivered in subsequent years.

RELATED: Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program.

The conversion program is starting with 11 CL-215 candidate aircraft, supplied by LAAM. They will undergo modification in Calgary, using conversion kits supplied by Viking Air, based in North Saanich at the Victoria International Airport. LAAM stated in a media release that they expect the project will employ close to 200 technical and support staff. Viking Air will provide maintenance and support.

“We are pleased to be the launch customer for LAAM and Viking’s new Enhanced Aerial Firefighter aircraft program,” said Tim Sheehy, Bridger Aerospace’s founder and president. “Bridger has continually positioned itself on the forefront of next generation aerial firefighting techniques and this is yet another step in that direction.”

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana Bridger Aerospace is a leader in the air attack segment of the aerial forest firefighting sector. Bridger operates air attack, aerial imaging and aerial survey aircraft across all 50 states.

“Bridger’s recognition of the benefits offered by an amphibious aircraft to protect the environment and local communities throughout the United States is a key indicator of the suitability of the CL-415EAF for the US firefighting market,” added LAAM’s Chief Operating Officer Robert Mauracher, “and we look forward to working together in the development of these aircraft.”

The converted CL-215 aircraft will for the basis of the Viking CL-415-EAF and be fitted with new turbine engines, increased fire retardant capacity, a new digital avionics suite and more upgrades. LAAM stated in a media release that its modified water bomber “will outperform competitors” with a short scooping distance and the ability to sustain major fire suppression.

Previous story
Trans Mountain politics run deep

Just Posted

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Saanich rallies behind cancer-stricken family

Father of three grateful for community support after death of wife at the age of 28

UPDATE: Missing 82-year-old Victoria woman found

Leticia Byrch was last seen Monday morning in the 1200-block of Balmoral Rd.

Memorial Ride for Palliative Care raises $10 grand

Friends and family of the late Denis Muloin were joined by a… Continue reading

Pedestrian hit on Beach Drive in Oak Bay

Oak Bay first responders ask drivers to avoid Beach Drive near Margate… Continue reading

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Saanich fails to meet commercial building permit goals

A new draft report shows Saanich is making progress in the area… Continue reading

Truck carrying glass crashes on Island highway

Two people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash Monday in Nanaimo near Cedar Road

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Most Read