Viking Air CEO David Curtis with former BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark explore the cockpit of a CL-415 water bomber that the company had aquired from Bombardier in 2016. (Steven Heywood/News Staff file)

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Up to 200 new hires are planned or are already working, as Viking Air in North Saanich and its sister company, Longview Aviation Asset Management (LAAM) of Calgary, launches its new water bomber conversion program.

RELATED: Viking Air’s water bomber program eyes Calgary base.

The majority of the new workers – around 150 – will be for LAAM’s Calgary facilities while an additional 50 are being recruited for Viking Air’s facility at the Victoria International Airport. Viking Air has already hired 50 people to aid in the support of the development of conversion kits, as the companies plan to update approximately 170 aerial firefighting aircraft.

Viking has already launched a recruitment campaign for its North Saanich location. The campaign, announced May 7, could replace some of the positions that were lost in nearly one year ago, when Viking announced in May 2017 it was temporarily laying off 212 people, due to a decline in demand for its Twin Otter aircraft.

RELATED: Viking Air cites drop in demand for layoff of 212 people.

Viking Air and LAAM acquired the Type Certificates for the aircraft — Canadair CL-215, CL-215T and CL-415 — from Bombardier in 2016. With them came all product support for the global fleet of 170 aircraft.

The “Enhanced Aerial Firefighter” program will see Viking Air modify the older aircraft in stages from their original configuration and instrumentation, with advancements made with LAAM-converted aircraft, the basis for proposed Viking CL-515 new-production amphibious aerial firefighting aircraft.

To help launch the CL-515 program, Viking Air has applied to the Strategic Innovation Fund from the federal Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development for funding support.

As well, Viking and LAAM are looking at reinstating its “Viking Academy” paid training pogram to help bring the targeted technical skills required for the new jobs on offer. The companies are working with post-secondary institutions, such as Calgary’s Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and others in B.C., to facilitate the academy.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Just Posted

Viking Air plans to hire 200 to launch water bomber program

50 new hires at Viking Air’s North Saanich base, the rest in Calgary

Leaf Rapids brings country roots to Oak Bay stage

Elli Hart opens for Leaf Rapids at Upstairs Lounge Friday

Foodie fare returns to Oak Bay Avenue

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh is May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saanich looks to spend up to $250,000 on search for EDPA replacement

Council will consider this expenditure Monday at its next meeting

Victoria team wonders what ReImagining Masculinities could do

One-day conference discusses what it means to identify as male in a post #MeToo world

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Island players embaring on Cuban baseball journey

Duncan and Campbell River area players added to the original Chemainus group

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Most Read