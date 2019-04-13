Ditch Records manager Griffon Simms shows off new titles released today. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Vinyl lovers celebrate Record Store Day in Victoria

Pearl Jam 2019 Ambassadors for global event

A line started forming outside Ditch Records Friday night in anticipation of Record Store Day Saturday.

The annual event, which began in the U.S. in 2007, is now celebrated at record stores around the world with hundreds of recording artists participating in the day by doing performances, meet and greets with their fans, special appearances and issuing special vinyl releases.

“There are a bunch of specialty titles that come out and everyone just celebrates the Indy record stores in their town,” said Ditch Records manager Griffon Simms. “It’s grown exponentially in the past 10 years.”

Elated six-year-old Jude Hardy was thrilled to add the Trolls record to her collection.

Russ Solc stopped into the record store Saturday to pick up the special vinyl released for the occasion by his favourite band Pearl Jam – this year’s Record Store Day Ambassadors.

“It’s my birthday so I thought I’d treat myself,” said Solc.

Russ Solc treats himself on his birthday to the record released today by his favourite band Pearl Jam. Pearl Jam is this year’s ambassadors for Record Store Day. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Jude ‘not my first record’ Hardy, 6, is thrilled with the latest addition to her collection. (Photo courtesy Jude’s mom)

